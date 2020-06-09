Hottest day of the year!

If you thought yesterday was hot, at 95 degrees, then get ready for today. It’s going to be even hotter, with heat index values between 107 to 111 degrees. Please remember to stay hydrated and wear light colored clothing if you have to work outdoors.

Also, please never leave pets or children unattended in a car. By tomorrow, we’ll have slightly drier air filter in behind a cold front that will move in tonight. It might spark off a few showers overnight, but the best thing will be the more tolerable heat by Wednesday.