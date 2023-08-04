HOUSTON (KIAH) – Friday is another heat advisory day with highs near 102, but feeling up to 10 degrees hotter. Similar heat, and more heat advisories, are likely through the weekend and beyond.

Houston average temperature graph

Despite the dire outlook, there is a little bit of good news. First, we are currently at the peak of when Houston’s hottest temperatures typically occur, meaning we’re about to get over the hump. Second, I see a potential shift in our weather pattern around 10 days from now (next weekend) that could bring an end to 100-degree highs, and may be a step towards some rainy days.

Houston 10-day forecast