Hottest record breaking temperature on earth is in U.S.

Because 2020 hasn’t been crazy enough – here’s a new one for the record books.
The National Weather Service reported a temp of 130 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday in Death Valley (Calfornia).
Death Valley already holds the record for the highest temperature ever recorded on the planet: 134 degrees in 1913, according to Guinness World Records.
That reading though has been disputed by scientists.
Since then, a 129-degree reading was recorded in Death Valley in 2013.
The new 130-degree mark comes amid a scorching heatwave up and down the west coast from Washington to California.
