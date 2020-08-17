Hottest record breaking temperature on earth is in U.S.

Because 2020 hasn’t been crazy enough – here’s a new one for the record books.

The National Weather Service reported a temp of 130 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday in Death Valley (Calfornia).

Death Valley already holds the record for the highest temperature ever recorded on the planet: 134 degrees in 1913, according to Guinness World Records.

That reading though has been disputed by scientists.

Since then, a 129-degree reading was recorded in Death Valley in 2013.

The new 130-degree mark comes amid a scorching heatwave up and down the west coast from Washington to California.

