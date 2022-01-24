HOUSTON (KIAH) – We have a rainy Monday on tap to start your work week. CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has your hour-by-hour forecast.
Looking ahead, Star Harvey has your 10-day forecast for and more about rain Monday. Along with when we could see rain again after today. Here’s a look.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM. Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTbe
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.