HOUSTON (KIAH) — High temperatures near 100 degrees in Houston greet the arrival fall on Thursday. The heat comes compliments of a summer-like weather pattern with strong high pressure over Texas, bringing several consecutive days of temperatures above the normal high of 90 this time of year.

CW39 Houston 10-day forecast

Records highs in jeopardy:

September 22nd: 100 in 2005

September 23rd: 96 in 1993

September 24th: 95 in 2013

We expect a cold front to bring a taste of fall next week. As of now, the front looks to arrive Sunday night with minimal rain. It’s not what I would call a strong fall cold front, but it brings highs down to the upper 80s next week. Drier air will make it feel pretty nice, too. As the humidity drops, overnight lows will be in the 60s next week.