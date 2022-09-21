HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston goes from sweat weather to sweater weather as a welcomed cold front brings a taste of fall next week. First, we need to endure a couple of days with highs near 100 degrees, likely setting new daily record high temperatures on Friday and Saturday.

CW39 Houston forecast high temperatures

We’re on track to get a modest cold front Sunday night to Monday next week. As it passes, there will be very little rain, other than a stray shower or two. However, the slight cool down and drier air is going to feel quite nice.

CW39 Houston 10-day forecast

Once the front passes, we still have a few days reaching the 90s Monday and Tuesday. After that, highs drop to the upper 80s for a few days with lower humidity. That dry air will make for the coolest nights and mornings since May, which is the last time Houston dropped to 65 degrees or lower.