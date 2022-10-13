HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s warm weather hangs around through this weekend, but a major temperature drop is coming next week, including possible 40s in the mornings!

Cool weather pattern for Houston next week

It’s that time of year when cold air starts moving south from Canada, and winds need to line up just right to bring that air south through Texas. A powerful area of low pressure in the Midwest should do the trick, forcing cool and dry air southward behind it in the form of a cold front arriving in Houston on Monday.

Houston 10-day forecast

Several days next week will have that classic crisp fall feel with highs in the 70s, but notice how cold it gets at night. We’re calling for a low near 50 degrees Wednesday morning, and 40s Thursday morning. Of course, that means rural areas outside of the city, especially north, will be even colder.