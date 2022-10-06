HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s dry weather pattern continues for several more days. However, we finally see hope for some rain during the second half of next week.

NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook

For the first time in several days, Houston and Southeast Texas are painted on NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook. I expect deeper Gulf moisture to return next week, and a potential cold front on Thursday could collide with that moisture, bringing increasing rain chances.

CW39 Houston 10-day forecast

Before next week’s rain, a very weak cold front arrives this weekend. There will be a minimal change in the weather with just a slight drop in temperatures and humidity. Despite the cool down, Houston remains warmer than the 86-degree normal high for this time of year.