HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s dry weather pattern continues for several more days. However, we finally see hope for some rain during the second half of next week.
For the first time in several days, Houston and Southeast Texas are painted on NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook. I expect deeper Gulf moisture to return next week, and a potential cold front on Thursday could collide with that moisture, bringing increasing rain chances.
Before next week’s rain, a very weak cold front arrives this weekend. There will be a minimal change in the weather with just a slight drop in temperatures and humidity. Despite the cool down, Houston remains warmer than the 86-degree normal high for this time of year.