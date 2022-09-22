HOUSTON (KIAH) — Record heat is possible for Houston this week as we’re in the midst of a stretch of days with high temperatures well into the 90s. The hottest, ironically, could be today on the first official day of fall with a forecast high of 98 for Houston.

CW39 Houston 10-day forecast

High pressure (sinking air) over Texas is the culprit for the heat wave, and it’s also deflecting cold fronts away… for now.



Houston record high temperatures to beat:

Sept 22: 100 (2005)

Sept 23: 96 (1993)

Sept 24: 95 (2013)

Weather pattern Thursday

Our ridge of high pressure shifts west next week, altering the weather pattern nationwide and opening the door to cooler and drier air to move in from the north.

Weather pattern Monday

Despite a modest from arriving Monday, it’ll still be plenty warm during the daytime hours with highs holding near 90 next week, but much drier air will make it feel like fall during the nights and morning with temperatures falling to the 60s. At least one model indicates Houston could cool all the way down to near 60 during the second half of next week.