HOUSTON (KIAH) — We’re tracking two cold fronts headed for Houston. The second one will be much more impactful than the first.

Cold front #1 arrives Wednesday night. Ahead of it, humidity rises and we could see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms develop Wednesday afternoon. Scattered storms are possible along the front when it passes in the middle of the night. There may be some rain south of Houston very early Thursday morning, but then the rest of the day Thursday will be warm and sunny with lower humidity.

CW39 Houston 10-day forecast

Cold front #2 arrives Monday, and combines with a storm system from the Pacific to potentially produce widespread rain, which could be heavy at times. This second front also will deliver much cooler air from the north. I’m expecting highs in the low 70s next week, along with chilly nights in the 50s.