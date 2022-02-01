HOUSTON (KIAH) The rain has lightened up for now, with lower levels forecast for Houston Tuesday, then back to a 40% chance of rain Wednesday. The big change comes Wednesday and into Thursday when we expect to see heavier winds with a 50% chance of rain.

Thursday there could be some significant ice where freezing rain and sleet will be occurring, maybe even here on Thursday.

However, it’s not expected to be a big impactful type of situation. That’s why there aren’t there are no winter storm watches in effect here locally.