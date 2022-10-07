HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s weed and tree pollen counts have been high lately, so if you’ve been feeling off, allergies could be to blame.

Houston allergy report on Thursday, October 6th

High ragweed is common this time of year. However, the most recent ragweed count of 858 grains per cubic meter of air is the second highest daily count in ten years, according to the Houston Health Department’s records. If you’re curious, the highest ragweed count is 882 on October 14, 2020. Anything over 500 is considered “extremely heavy”.

When does ragweed season end?

The highest ragweed counts typically occur between mid-September and mid-October. However, low levels of ragweed usually linger through November.