HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston City Council voted Wednesday to purchase 73.08 acres (3,183,410 square feet) of land from the City of West University Place along the 9700 block of Ruffino Road for $10,509,460. The land, located along the southern bank of Keegan’s Bayou, will be used for the Ruffino Stormwater Detention Project and represents a significant step in Mayor Sylvester Turner’s goal to purchase open green space to convert into regional stormwater detention.

The Ruffino Stormwater Detention Project will increase flood mitigation to protect the community during future severe storms and result in significant flood damage reduction to residential and commercial properties in Southwest Houston, specifically West of the intersection of Beltway 8 and US 59.

“In an area that felt a tremendous impact from Hurricane Harvey and the severe storms that came before it, the Ruffino Stormwater Detention Project will bring flood mitigation to protect more than 1,300 homes and businesses in Southwest Houston,” said Mayor Turner. “This project will create a more resilient stormwater infrastructure that aligns with Resilient Houston and the city’s Climate action plan.”

The City of Houston purchased the land along Ruffino Road to support Harris County Flood Control’s goal of extending channel improvements westward. The city partnered with the HCFCD to apply for a grant within the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to convert the portion of Ruffino Hills owned by the City of Bellaire for regional detention. The two sections will combine to complete the project. The Ruffino Hills site was once used as a landfill that has been out of commission for 30 years.

