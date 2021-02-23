Houston Food Bank Neighborhood Super Site food distribution at NRG, Tuesday, February 23rd

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Food Bank is hosting a Neighborhood Super Site food distribution at NRG Stadium, Tuesday, February 23. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The distribution will take place in the Blue Lot, Gate 9 at NRG Stadium, 8510 Kirby Dr.

Gates will open at 7 am, and distribution begins at 9 am.

Traffic lined up prior to 7am will be asked to keep moving.

The Houston Food Bank will be distributing food and water that was alson donated by Amazon and secured by United Way of Greater Houston. (Event will end when all supplies distributed.)

Families must arrive by vehicle. Unfortunately, this distribution will NOT have a walk-up option.

You can also visit www.houstonfoodbank.org/winterstorm and enter their ZIP code on the map to find other pantries near them.