The next cold front will push through southeast Texas on Saturday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The pleasant weather in the Houston area will continue Wednesday into Friday with mostly sunny skies, but we will have above normal temperatures with highs in the low 70s.

Saturday’s Cold front

The next cold front is still on tap to push through on Saturday. Weather models are in agreeance with a Saturday morning frontal passage. With rain totals remaining generally lower than 0.9 inches. Areas closer to the coast, will range from 0.9 to 1.1 inches. Breezy northerly winds will follow the front with much colder air. Low temperatures return back into the low 30s on Saturday night for northern locations and mid to upper 30s elsewhere.

Game Day Sunday

Sunday will remain on the cool side as well with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

Valentine’s Day

Expect temperatures on Valentine’s Day to rebound to the 60s, followed by the low 70s on Tuesday.

KIAH