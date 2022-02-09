HOUSTON (KIAH) — A weak, dry cold front near central Texas will briefly pass through our northern counties this morning. Aside from some high clouds, no impacts are expected. High pressure will once again dominate across the region, allowing for calm weather to continue through the short term.

Clear skies will help warm high temperatures into the upper 60s and near 70s. Lows will be marginally warmer, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s overnight.

KIAH

KIAH

Thursday weather

High pressure should continue to dominate into Thursday, with winds remaining light throughout the day. Highs should continue to warm, rising into the 70s throughout most of southeast Texas. Pleasant weather continues into Friday with mostly sunny skies, but we will have above normal temperatures with highs in the low 70s.

KIAH

Cold front

The next cold front is still on tap to push through on Saturday. Weather models are in agreeance with a Saturday morning frontal passage. With rain totals remaining generally lower than 0.9″. Areas closer to the coast, will range from 0.9″ to 1.1″.

KIAH

Breezy northerly winds will follow the front with much colder air. Low temperatures return back into the low 30s on Saturday night for northern locations and mid to upper 30s elsewhere. Sunday will remain on the cool side as well with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

KIAH

Local Allergy Report