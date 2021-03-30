Houston Furniture Bank “flips the switch” to massive solar panel installation and mural dedication

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Furniture Bank is flipping the switch from a traditional electricity source to solar. Now after a grant from Green Mountain Energy the Houston Furniture Bank will get 70% of their electricity will come from solar energy.

Tuesday, join the Houston Furniture Bank as they celebrate going solar. They will be flipping a giant switch and dedicating a mural by artist Veronica “Roni” Cabrera at our Mattress Recycling Center to mark the occasion. A $170,000 grant from Green Mountain Energy Sub Club has enabled the installation of 85.47 kW of solar panels that will offset 70% of our electricity needs. A total of 223 solar panels were installed to cover 70% of the annual electricity needs for the Houston Furniture Bank’s main mattress recycling operation, preventing more than 186,000 pounds of carbon dioxide (CO2) on an annual basis, which is equivalent to nearly 300,000 miles not driven each year. Experts say, over the lifetime of the panels, energy savings to the nonprofit are projected to equal the value of providing assistance to over 1,800 children through its No Kids On The Floor program.

WHO: Houston Furniture Bank and Green Mountain Energy Sun Club

WHAT: Flip the Switch Event and Mural Dedication

WHEN: Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Houston Furniture Bank, 8220 Mosley Rd Suite B, Houston, TX 77075