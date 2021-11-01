HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) What’s in store this week? Mostly clear with a slight warm up through Tuesday as afternoon highs range between upper 70s and low 80s with overnight temperatures in the low 60s.
However, as the midweek arrives southeast Texas is expecting some big changes in the form of a cold front. The front is due to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday morning dropping afternoon highs to the 60s and chilly overnight temperatures expected in the 40s and 50s.
A chance for showers and thunderstorms are also likely with a return to cool and breezy conditions into the weekend.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Rockets unveil new alternate jersey, inspired by glory days of the ’90sThe Houston Rockets unveiled their 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform in celebration of the league’s 75th anniversary season.
- Flooding on Mars could help us find alien life, UT researchers sayFlash flooding is a deadly threat in Central Texas, earning the area the nickname “flash flood alley,” but on Mars it may have influenced the development alien life, according to researchers from the University of Texas.
- ‘Vax’ chosen as Oxford English Dictionary’s word of the yearThe Oxford English Dictionary has chosen the word “vax” as its 2021 word of the year.
- World Series notebook: Maldonado gives Astros surprise offensive boostMartín Maldonado drove in three runs in the Astros’ 9-5 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 5.
- Beijing confirms strict ‘closed loop’ for Winter OlympicsChinese organizers have confirmed participants in next year’s Winter Olympics will be strictly isolated from the general population and could face expulsion for violating COVID-19 restrictions.