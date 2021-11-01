What's in store this week? Mostly clear with a slight warm up through Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) What’s in store this week? Mostly clear with a slight warm up through Tuesday as afternoon highs range between upper 70s and low 80s with overnight temperatures in the low 60s.

However, as the midweek arrives southeast Texas is expecting some big changes in the form of a cold front. The front is due to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday morning dropping afternoon highs to the 60s and chilly overnight temperatures expected in the 40s and 50s.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms are also likely with a return to cool and breezy conditions into the weekend.