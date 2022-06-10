HOUSTON (CW39) The Heat Index for our area will be well over 100° starting this weekend. CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has more…
- Tucker Carlson: Jan. 6 panel is ‘lying and we are not going to help them do it’
- Kansas girl earns every Boy Scout merit badge, a rare feat
- CNN’s Chris Wallace ‘skeptical’ of Jan. 6 hearing
- Where did the monkeypox virus get its name?
- #ICYMI: Autopsy says how family killed by inmate, video shows gas facility explosion
- Trump takes to Truth Social to fire back at Jan. 6 committee
- Ready-to-eat salads recalled over listeria concerns
- Gas prices in May likely kept inflation painfully high