Houston hot meal distribution drive-thru event Tuesday at NW Mall

HOUSTON (CW39) Houstonians were hit hard with winter weather last week and many are still recovering. The City of Houston has teamed up with several organizations to feed Houstonians in need of a hot meal on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The City of Houston, in collaboration with CrowdSource Rescue, Operation BBQ Relief, the Salvation Army, Chair of Public Safety Council Member Abbie Kamin, and Council Member Amy Peck will be serving hot meals on a first come first serve basis at Northwest Mall to provide food to those still impacted by last week’s Severe Winter Storm Uri. Distribution will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 and will continue until supply runs out.



“Last week’s historic winter storm left many families in the greater Houston area displaced and in need of additional assistance to recover,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “Many families, through no fault of their own, have homes that are uninhabitable because of the damages from the artic blast and therefore cannot cook meals to feed their loved ones. The City of Houston is proudly partnering with CrowdSource Rescue, Operation BBQ Relief, the Salvation Army, and the offices of Council Members Kamin and Peck to provide hot meals to thousands of Houstonians who are currently recovering from the aftermath of this storm. The reality is that until the least of the people in our city recover, we are still not yet fully recovered.”



Operation BBQ Relief is a non-profit organization that provides hot meals to communities impacted by disasters and the first responders that are on the ground helping. Their cook team is set up at the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center located in District C. “Houston is part of the Operation BBQ Relief family, as we previously served nearly 400,000 meals in the wake of Hurricane Harvey,” said Stan Hays, CEO and Co-Founder of Operation BBQ Relief. “Our teams and volunteers are working around the clock to ensure Houstonians in need receive a comforting hot meal after this unprecedented winter storm.”



“This is a Texas-sized disaster, and true to Houston’s spirit, we are seeing a Texas-sized outpouring of generosity and grit as we come together to help others,” said Council Member Abbie Kamin. “Launching this effort helps ensure our residents have the resources they need during this ongoing crisis. My sincere thanks to everyone who has been involved and worked with me on this – it’s an all-hands-on-deck effort including Mayor Turner and our amazing city departments and employees, invaluable community groups like CrowdSource Rescue, Operation BBQ Relief, and Salvation Army, along with thousands of volunteers bringing food and water to people in need around the City.”



Meals will then be brought to the drive-thru staging area on the south side of Northwest Mall at 9500 Hempstead Rd., where they will be distributed until all the food is gone. This will continue through Friday, February 26, 2021 weather permitting. This site is in District A.



“I am so thankful for everyone who stepped up to help our City after this very difficult week,” said Council Member Amy Peck. “So many people are still struggling because of COVID, and this storm made things even more difficult. I will continue to support the District A community and work with these outstanding organizations and the City as we continue to recover.”



CrowdSource Rescue and Houston Metro will also be delivering meals to the homes of seniors and people with disabilities. “CrowdSource Rescue is grateful to partner with Operation BBQ Relief, a world-renowned disaster response organization,” said Matthew Marchetti, CrowdSource Rescue Co-Founder. “We welcome the ability to continue to better serve our hometown.”



This is a continuation of a partnership with the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities who worked with CrowdSource Rescue to reach out to people with disabilities to bring bottled water, food, and other necessities in the immediate aftermath of the Winter Storm. “Grit and resilience are characteristics both Houstonians and the broader disability community have in common. We are grateful for the partnership with CrowdSource Rescue and Operation BBQ Relief, through this joint effort, thousands of Houstonians will benefit from the comfort of a hot meal,” said Gabe Cazares, Director of the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities. “Many people with disabilities lack access to reliable transportation and this partnership ensures a safe home delivery to those most in need.”



This 24 hour operation is a city-wide effort and couldn’t happen without the support of CrowdSource Rescue, Operation BBQ Relief, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Chair of Public Safety Council Member Abbie Kamin, District A Councilmember Amy Peck, the Houston Police Department, The Salvation Army, Houston Metro, Houston Parks and Recreation, and the Mayor’s Office of People with Disabilities.