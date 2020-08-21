Houston officials urging pandemic hurricane preparedness

The City of Houston is facing more challenges as Tropical Depression 14 officially formed Friday afternoon. Houston and law enforcement as well as emergency officials are urging you to be prepared. A parallel challenge Houston has not faced in recent history is a pandemic during a tropical storm or hurricane.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in our area as we also prepare to be hit by another hurricane the same week as the 3rd anniversary of Hurricane Harvey.

Now, two storms have the potential to hit our area but authorities are monitoring the Gulf coast with a specific focus on Tropical Depression 14 that could potentially take aim directly at southwest parts of Galveston. Then, on into Houston, Texas.

Friday evening, the National Weather Service says Tropical Storm 14 which potentially becomes ‘Marco’ is likely to slow and show up around Tuesday at 8am.

NWS

However, this outlook could be changing over the weekend.

With regard to COVID-19, 467 new cases are being reported today in the City of Houston. Numbers continue to rise with an overall total of 59,871 cases being reported in Houston. 696 deaths have been reported in Houston since the start of the pandemic. The Mayor continues to urge Houstonians to get tested.

At the same time, Mayor Turner is also now urging everyone to be prepared and for community wide response since COVID-19 is a new challenge Houstonians are facing if storms do strike our area.

The Mayor says the George R. Brown Convention Center GRB will be one of the evacuation hubs. Additional shelters and hotel rooms will also be on standby.

We’ve been through this exercise before, it’s important for you to be prepared. Carry extra masks. Police and fire personnel are prepared for water rescues, storm drains and debris clearance for residential areas and roadways to stave off flooding. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

Houston Fire officials say they have enough supplies and equipment, and a great partnership with the local Office of Emergency Management

The Houston Police Department has reported 2 deaths due to COVID-19. One officer still remains in ICU. Today, the local police department is reporting 103 quarantined personnel.

HPD has issued 15 warning and 2 citations for COVID-19 non-compliance.

The Chief says the department is teaming with public works to keep areas safe if power outages should occur during a downpour.

Federal partners will keep an eye on pharmacies, pawn shops and gun stores to avoid looting of these businesses. there will be eyes on these places, though it may not be obvious.

It doesn’t take a lot of water to cause issues locally. Have generators in place incase you lose power. Do not keep them inside. Keep your phone charged. Sunday we’ll have a better indication of potential impact. All high water assets are in place and ready to be deployed. HPD Chief Acevedo

At least 10 roadway rescue units and 20 rescue boats will be stationed on Lake Houston. Local authorities are already monitoring waterways and the port.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.