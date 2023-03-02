HOUSTON (KIAH) — Most of Thursday will feature relatively quiet weather in Houston, but there will be a dicey couple of hours in the evening as a line of thunderstorms quickly moves through from west to east.

Futurecast Thursday at 9 p.m.

A few isolated showers will be possible during the day Thursday. It’ll also be muggy and warm with highs in the low 80s to near 80 degrees. Also, south winds will turn quite breezy during the second half of the day with potential gusts over 30 mph.

The expected line of thunderstorms will likely impact most of Houston around 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Severe weather is possible, with the most likely threat being strong straight-line winds that could reach 60 mph. Most rain will have come and gone by 11 p.m. to midnight.

Severe weather outlook through Thursday night

Severe weather outlook through Thursday night

There is a low (but non-zero) risk for one or two tornadoes embedded within the line of storms. If that occurs, any local tornado will likely be small and brief. The tornado risk, and overall severe weather risk, is higher farther north of Houston.

Houston 7-day forecast

After the storms, we’re left with cooler and drier air, making for pleasant weather conditions Friday through Sunday.