Scattered storms possible late morning through afternoon, strongest storms likely north of Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Widespread and intense severe thunderstorms are expected to impact several states Wednesday, especially along the Mississippi River Valley.

NOAA’s severe weather outlook Wednesday

A level 4 out of 5 risk exists for parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana. Level 4 means severe storms will be widespread, long-lived and intense. The damaging wind threat looks especially high, but tornadoes and large hail are also possible.

Back here in Southeast Texas, Houston is on the very far southern end of the potential strong storms, in a level 1 out of 5 risk, meaning severe weather will be limited in duration, coverage and/or intensity.

CW39 forecast relative humidity Wednesday afternoon

A dry line marks a sharp contrast between dry air to the west and humid air to the east. It will act as a focal point for storms to form today.

In Greater Houston, scattered showers and storms will be possible mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. A weak cold front arrives after sunset, bringing drier air overnight and Thursday.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

You’ll notice a cooler, refreshing feel Thursday morning with lows in the upper 50s, but it’ll still be warm during the day with highs in the 80s.

Rain will be minimal during our Easter weekend, and it will certainly be warm with highs in the upper 80s.