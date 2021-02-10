Houston Parks Board breaks ground on San Jacinto Bayou Greenway

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Parks Board announced that construction has begun on the San Jacinto Bayou Greenway along the west fork of the San Jacinto River between Woodland Hills Drive and Burning Tree Court. Officials say, once fully complete the San Jacinto Bayou Greenway will stretch for approximately 2.5 miles.

“We are delighted that construction on the San Jacinto Bayou Greenway is now underway,” said Beth White, President and CEO of the Houston Parks Board. “In addition to providing connectivity to nearby neighborhoods, this new greenway will preserve the surrounding land as green space for residents to enjoy for years to come.”



Notable features of the segment include:



New off-street trails as well as use of existing streets for the trail system

Trail connection for Kingwood residents at Woodland Hills Drive to access the greenway

Parking for greenway users within the former Riverview Townhomes Community

Planting of native trees, meadows, and wildflowers

Benches and seating areas

Interpretive and directional signage

Trash cans and recycling containers

“Our City Council Office along with the Houston Parks Board have been working on the West Fork San Jacinto Bayou Greenways Project for several years. We are excited about this new green space with the construction of 2.6 miles of new trails, bike paths, and other amenities which will strengthen Kingwood’s status as the ‘Livable Forest’. I am looking forward to the completion of the project and enjoying this amenity that supports all of our efforts to turn floodways into recreational green space,” said Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin.



Construction is expected to take 12 months, weather permitting. During construction, the public should not enter areas surrounded by orange caution fencing.

Following construction, Houston Parks Board will continue ongoing maintenance of San Jacinto Bayou Greenway, which includes weekly trash pickup, bi-weekly mowing of grass along the trail, upkeep of the trail and amenities, and any necessary flood cleanup.



In the future, San Jacinto Bayou Greenway will connect into and through Harris County Precinct 4’s Edgewater Park, which is in development, to the Spring Creek and Cypress Creek trail systems, also operated by Precinct 4.