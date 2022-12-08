HOUSTON (KIAH) — For now, it’s the same old weather… patchy morning fog, high humidity, very spotty showers and near-record warmth. However, this won’t last forever. We’re tracking two main weather events.

CW39 Futurecast Saturday night

Weather event #1 occurs this weekend as a very weak front stalls near Houston, bringing an increase in rain coverage and intensity. I expect some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, but storms look most likely after 10 p.m. Saturday, and possibly lingering into early Sunday.

CW39 Futurecast Saturday night

Weather event #2 occurs Tuesday of next week as a strong cold front sweeps through. This likely brings a line of storms (potentially strong to severe) through Texas, followed by much cooler air Wednesday and beyond.

CW39 Futurecast Tuesday afternoon

Cold air will keep getting ushered southward through Texas at the end of next week, setting us up with a few days with highs in the 50s and lows near 40, as seen below on our 10-day forecast.

CW39 Houston 10-day forecast