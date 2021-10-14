Houston temperatures will go from the 90s to the 70s by Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — Hey Texas, can we get a show of hands for those of you ready for a real taste of fall?
A cold front is expected to move through the area on Friday evening likely around the 6 p.m. hour, and when it does arrive southeast Texas can expect it to bring beautiful weather with it this weekend. Expect mostly clear skies this weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s (or lower up north).
Until then, the area has to get through another day or so with the warm temps and humidity.
For Thursday, expect a chance of showers and thunderstorms at some point throughout the day. Mostly cloudy skies with a high near 87 degrees. Winds continue from the south around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Houston is likely to see new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Ahead of the cool front expected to sweep through the region on Friday, expect a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. with partly sunny conditions and a high near 90 degrees.
