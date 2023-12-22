HOUSTON (KIAH) – A few showers drift through Southeast Texas Friday, but this weekend is when the rain gets turned up a few notches. Widespread downpours move in Saturday and continue Sunday. Many rain totals likely land between one and three inches, but some areas could get more.

Friday’s rain chance is 30%, meaning the rain coverage will be spotty. A few showers are possible Saturday morning, but widespread rain arrives Saturday afternoon and continues into the evening and overnight. Rain coverage will be nearly 100% during that time frame. Another round of widespread rain and storms sweeps through during the first half of Sunday, then just a few showers possibly linger Sunday afternoon.

Dry and cool weather settles in on Christmas day, and that will be the weather theme all next week.