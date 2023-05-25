HOUSTON (KIAH) – Air quality alerts have been common in Houston since the end of last week as atmospheric conditions have been favorable for the production of ground-level ozone, also known as smog.

Air quality forecast from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ)

TCEQ’s air quality forecast indicates that ozone levels will be in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range through Saturday, which could affect people with asthma, as well as the elderly and young children.

Click here for more information about ground-level ozone, including the health effects, and how it’s different from stratospheric ozone (the ozone layer).