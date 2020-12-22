Houston Traffic – Cornyn passes 20 Texas priorities in water infrastructure bill

HOUSTON (CW39) Nationwide temperatures show that we have very few spots below freezing up north, which is kind of out of the norm. As we look further north, Arctic air is on the move this week. It's coming down through the north central U.S. and parts of the Midwest as well.

It's not just that is going to arrive, but it's coming with some very strong winds. There's a huge area under high wind warnings as wind gusts over the next day or so could be up toward 65 miles per hour. That's not storm winds. That's just wind bringing cold.