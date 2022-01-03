HOUSTON (KIAH)— After the mugginess of December, this is a very welcome change! As you walk out the door Monday morning, you`ll need a bit more than a light jacket with temperatures in the 20s across the vast majority of southeast Texas. Areas north of I-10 are the coldest of the bunch with their overnight lows in hard freeze territory (24 degrees and below).

Both Freeze Warnings and Hard Freeze Warnings issued across SE Texas through Monday morning. However, Monday does come with plenty of sunshine, with afternoon highs for the Houston area bumping up to the 50s.

