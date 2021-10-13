Houston Weather | 10-Day forecast for Wednesday

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) — We have 90 degrees for the high today, feeling like the upper 90s. We still have some warm muggy days coming Thursday and Friday. We get a front coming in Friday and late Friday night which will set us up for a nice weekend that a lot of people are looking forward to.

More of a fall feel for the weekend. This times out nicely as we get into Saturday and Sunday. We’re looking at high temperatures in the upper part of the 70s and the humidity will be lower. It also means cooler nights. By Friday night into Saturday morning, we’re all the way down to 60 degrees.

Some mornings will start out in the 50s, starting this Sunday. For the early part of next week, we’ll start out in the 60s and not too hot, but in the low 80s next week.

