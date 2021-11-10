Houston Weather | 10-day forecast

HOUSTON, (KIAH) Changing weather is on the way with a pair of cold fronts on the way. As for rain, some rain is possible tomorrow morning.

Today will be in the 80’s with maybe some spotty rain. A decent chance for some brief rain tomorrow morning. That next front comes in Friday, bringing some drier air as it passes. Then a drop in temperatures.

CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has the latest about rain and cooler temperatures from now through the rest of the week.