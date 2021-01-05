Houston Weather – 10-day forecast

HOUSTON (CW39) For now, we’re having some patchy showers, but not enough to effect your morning jog.

For now, dewpoints are under 50. Once they climb past that, that’s when we can expect rain to being to move in. Wednesday morning is when we can expect those dewpoints to pick up in preparation of that rainfall.

Wednesday after lunchtime is when we can expect pockets of heavier rain. Starting around 3 p.m. Wednesday is when that front will be moving on through and cold air behind that. Winds will be picking up as well.

The good news is that rainfall Wednesday will be out of here by 7p.m. No flooding expected with rainfall around .5 inches for most local areas.

Wednesday evening so you can keep your outdoor plans in place.

Dress for that cooler air behind it, because it will be here for awhile after that. Winds stick around through Thursday afternoon and we could see gusts up to 20 mph.

Then dewpoints drop once again as rain moves out of our area with much more cooler air moving in.

Thursday, Friday – looking good! High temperatures maxing out into the 50s as we move into this weekend.

Another stronger cold front looks to arrive as we head into our Sunday, keeping that chill in the air for the start of next week.