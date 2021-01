HOUSTON (CW39) A strong cold front is on the way this weekend with a few snow flakes expected in north Texas Sunday night into Monday morning.

For now, today will be sunny with a high of 58. Friday, to start the weekend, a downtrend begins with a high of 56. Saturday still sunny.

Sunday, we have an 80% chance of rain with a low of 49. Also Sunday, parts of Texas will see a flew flurries.

CW39’s Carrigan Chauvin has that. Plus, a look at what to expect early next week.

