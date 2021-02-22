Houston Weather – 10 day forecast

HOUSTON (CW39) We’re putting away the big winter gear as this week begins to warm up for the most part.

Overnight, a front approached, passing a thin line of showers before the sun came out this morning. We’re going to get through today, mostly dry with clear sunshine today. As tomorrow approaches, we’re going to start the day off nice.

In our future cast, you’re seeing mostly dry conditions.

Wednesday, we’ll have some of that cloud activity return. As for rain, CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey has those details in your extended 10 day forecast.