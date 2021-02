HOUSTON (CW39) Rain chances go up the further we get into the weekend. Specifically Sunday night into Monday morning.

That’s when this next front comes in and when temperatures drop down into the 60s and 50s Monday to Tuesday.

For your 10 day forecast, it will be after Tuesday when things dry out and warm slightly through the end of next week with only a 20% chance of rain at the end of next week. That’s when temperatures rebound back into the 70s.