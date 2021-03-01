Houston Weather – 10 day forecast

HOUSTON (CW39) Good news, the middle of this week looking pretty nice as we head into nighttime hours tonight. We can see most of that rain still only start to push off and by Tuesday afternoon we see that clearing process taking place.

Wednesday is looking like the best forecast of the week, looking beautiful by our Wednesday, with sunshine and mid-60’s on the way.

As for rain, we can expect anywhere between a quarter of an inch to a half an inch of rain out of this system today. Areas that do see any type of thunderstorm activity possible this afternoon could pick up in a little bit more rainfall.

Otherwise, your 10 day forecast has the best looking day being Wednesday with sunshine and mid 60’s.

Saturday and Sunday are looking to remain mostly dry for us as well.