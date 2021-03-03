Houston Weather – 10-day forecast

HOUSTON (CW39) Our 10 day forecast break down gives us those extra days of sunshine that we have to look forward to at 72 degrees for Thursday.

Friday temperatures are a slight bit warmer just one degree. A 40% chance of those showers will likely make their way in during the evening hours.

We’re also going to see those partly sunny skies through early in the weekend on Saturday.

Sunday we’ll have mostly sunny skies there temperatures up to 70 degrees. Our lows are going start to rise as well as we make our way towards the end of the week.

We will start to move into those lower 50’s but by the time the weekend hits back down to 47 degrees at the start of next week. Those spring showers making their way back in here, we’ll see 20% chance of showers through the middle of the week.

We’ll get a small increase by Wednesday with a 30% chance. Highs are going to stay even warmer for the next couple of days through the end of next week.