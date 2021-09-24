Houston Weather | 10-Day forecast for September 24, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Today, like yesterday, we will notice that those temperatures warm up pretty quickly once the sun comes up so it’s going to be a dry 84 for us today. That is where we wound up yesterday with the high temperature. So feeling pretty similar today. Dry air sticks around.

HOUSTON WEEKEND WEATHER

Into the weekend, not a lot of change. You’ll notice that humidity – slightly coming up. Still pretty dry, at least relative to Houston weather. We’ll see dry air for the weekend. Low 60s still the next couple of mornings. We are still going together they made using the afternoon.

Watch for more about rain next week.