Houston Weather – 10-Day forecast

HOUSTON (CW39) Now here for us today, we’ve got those cold temperatures this morning. We’re in the low 40’s in many spots right now.

As we go through the day we’ll get up into the 50’s this afternoon. It’s going to be quite windy this morning. Then the winds gradually back down over the course of the day, but still pretty breezy overall through the rest of our Christmas Eve.

Then we go into tonight, winds are going to continue to get lower. So at least we won’t have that to deal with, but it’s going to be a cold start on Christmas morning. We’re down in the mid 30’s for most spots. Really nice day for Christmas though. Sunshine! We’ll get up over 60 in the afternoon.

Then as we go forward from there, we’re going to see those temperatures warming up as we get into the weekend. By Sunday, we’re right back into the 70’s.

Now it’s possible Sunday there’s a raindrop somewhere in the area but most locations probably stay dry.

Rain chances, looking a little bit better next week. During the early part of next week that’s going to be our next story we focus on.

There might be a stronger front around Wednesday of next week.