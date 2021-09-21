Houston Weather | 101° Heat Index for September 21, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Right now, we have one last hot day. The last day of summer. The heat index may top out around 100° during the day today.
The next several days are looking very nice. There is a front in the Panhandle right now with temperatures in the 50s and 60s up in the Amarillo.
The front rolls in this evening between 5-9p.m., with the slight rain chance forecast for this evening . By tomorrow we’re going to be talking about some really nice weather
Editor’s Note
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- LIVE REPORT: Why semi-truck drivers hitting bridges is becoming bigger problem in HoustonHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) CW39 reporter Sydney Simone has a LIVE report about semi-truck drivers hitting bridges. TXDot officials are warning semi-truck drivers about the dangers of driving off their designated routes, causing accidents on bridges. Officials say this is becoming more of an issue in the Houston area. Sydney Simone has details on the consequences of not following […]
- Houston Weather | Cooler temperatures for first day of fall in 10-day forecastHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) We have some really nice weather just about 24 hours a day. Later today the front will be coming in. We’re going to be dry until about four or five o’clock this evening. That’s when the front gets here and you will see some scattered rain locally. Come Wednesday, we’ll see 80s for highs through […]
- Tropics UPDATE | Peter, Rose and what could become SamHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Not a great deal of activity out of the Atlantic right now. We’ve had multiple named storms pop up. In the next few days, Peter and Rose, both tropical storms right now, could move north. Sam could soon be developing and heading west, then north as well.
- Houston Weather | It’s COLD FRONT day, cool temperatures forecast for first day of fall seasonHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Some fog out there this morning. In parts of Houston it’s fine. Other parts around Houston is where visibility is rather low up around Tomball and down toward Sugar Land. Our main story though, don’t get caught up in the fog. We’ve got this cold front on the way. It’s cold front day! We’ve been […]
- Houston, I’m using a ‘jacket watch’ this weekHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The highly anticipated cold front is nearing Houston on this Tuesday, with expected arrival right around dinner time. As it moves through, some scattered showers and storms are possible. Rain departs overnight, and much drier air filters in on Wednesday with breezy winds from the north at 10-20 mph. Daytime temps will […]