Houston Weather | 101° Heat Index for September 21, 2021

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) Right now, we have one last hot day. The last day of summer. The heat index may top out around 100° during the day today.

The next several days are looking very nice. There is a front in the Panhandle right now with temperatures in the 50s and 60s up in the Amarillo.

The front rolls in this evening between 5-9p.m., with the slight rain chance forecast for this evening . By tomorrow we’re going to be talking about some really nice weather

