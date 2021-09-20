Houston Weather | 102° heat index Sept. 20, 2021

Cardigans are often the best sweaters for fall because you can layer them to adjust to the changing weather.

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Today will be like summer. Tomorrow will feel like summer. Today we have a lot of sunshine. Later today there will be in the 90s. Today we could tap out in the mid 90s and feel a lot hotter when you factor in the humidity. It will be a 100°+ feeling kind of day.

We have some nice changes coming. There is a cold front that arrives late in day tomorrow, which will give us a brief chance for some storms, that drives our temperatures down.

Wednesday will feel like fall, which happens to be the first day of fall. That’s when we can expect nicer days ahead.