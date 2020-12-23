Houston Weather – 20 to 35mph wind gusts today and overnight

HOUSTON (CW39) There is some rain southwest of us. This morning we’ve got that scattered light rain to our southwest. Then as we go through the day there’s not a whole lot of rain.

There is a powerful low in the northern U.S. that’s creating some really cold temperatures in the northern U.S.. There’s some snow with really strong wind whipping around. We’re going to feel that wind here by tonight as we have a wind advisory in effect for our area. Expect gusts that could be over 30 miles per hour later tonight.

As we get into about 8 o’clock this evening that front is approaching with a broken line of storms as that front sweeps through. Once it pushes out of here the rain is gone, but we’ll see those strong winds other north pick up behind that front.

Looking ahead at future gusts, today it’s going to be kind of breezy with winds from the south. Late tonight around 10 o’clock at night, expect to see gusts ranging from 20, 25, 30 even close to 35 miles per hour in some spots in our area.

They might even get a little stronger during the middle of the night. Around 2:00am and you can see widespread wind gusts over 30 miles per hour.

So if you’ve got some of holiday decorations out, maybe those inflatable things, make sure those are set for the night before these high winds pick up.

