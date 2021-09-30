Houston Weather | 3-Day rain potential

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has information on this morning’s forecast where we show spotty rain in the area that is forecast to continue this week.

This afternoon, we’re keeping an eye on a disturbance in the southwest that could impact our 3-day rain potential for the next three days. Today at 8am we could see rain along the coast.

Later this afternoon, scattered storms could be a possibility this afternoon. Then calm down this evening.

Next week we could have drier air and cooler temps at night to look forward to.