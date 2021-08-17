Houston Weather | 48-hour rain outlook and 7-Day forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Additional scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon bringing locally heavy rainfall.

For today, we are expecting another round of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Generally up to 1/2 to 3/4 inches of rain is expected today with localized higher amounts of 1 to 2 inches.

Here is the latest on Tropical Storm Grace. Plus, your 7-day forecast..