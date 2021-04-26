Houston Weather – 7-day, bus stop, car wash forecast

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s a cloudy Monday morning with a start at 64°. Won’t last long though as temperatures expect to reach the 80’s. Expect a wet Thursday ahead.

Tuesday will have light showers making their way through. Also on Wednesday with some breezes.

The biggest of our showers will be Thursday. That’s when you’ll need an umbrella.

As for your car-wash forecast, today is a-go. Tuesday, you may have a clean car for a day and some drizzle on your windshield for the rest of the day. Then comes the rain.

CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey has this look…