Houston Weather – 7- day forecast

HOUSTON (CW39) Over the next several days again, cold temperatures today and tonight and looking little bit better tomorrow.

We might top out near 60 degrees with all that sunshine. Clouds start coming in Friday, but it will be warmer at the same time as we get into the 60’s.

Then we get into the weekend. That’s when our next change occurs. We’re going to find cloud cover and some scattered showers on Saturday but at the same time temperatures do get warmer and close to 70 degrees.

A front comes in Saturday night and that clears the rain out of here. So at least Sunday looks dry and cooler but not a whole lot cooler. We will see temperatures over 60 degrees on Sunday and then 60’s continue next week.