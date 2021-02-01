Houston Weather – 7-day forecast

HOUSTON (CW39) Cool and dry conditions today and winds continue from the north around 10 or so throughout the day and that will keep our skies clear and humidity low.

Then tomorrow is kind of a transitional day as winds will be starting to change direction. Just light winds tomorrow and then as we go into Wednesday, we’re back to seeing a stronger south wind. So this is going to start warming us up midweek and into the end of the week. We’ll start finding the humidity in the clouds all building up later this week.

Today we’re enjoying that dry air and yes, it is a little cool out there. We’ve got 40’s this morning. Here by noon we’re going to be in 50’s. Then as we get into this afternoon, we’ll top out just a little bit over 60 degrees. Pretty pleasant day for us now.

Tonight is going to be probably the coldest of the week as we drop down to around 40 tomorrow morning. Areas, north and west of Houston in some of those rural areas see some temperatures in the 30’s tomorrow morning. Then we’re back into the 60’s with more sunshine tomorrow afternoon.

So over the next several days again, we’ve got the temps gradually going up throughout the week. So we’re starting this week kind of cool. Though you know this is February 1st. It’s still winter so it is expected to be kind of cool around here. Then 70 by Wednesday mid to upper 70’s Thursday. That big warm-up comes out ahead of our next front. That’s going to hold off probably until I’d say about Friday morning. That could deliver a few showers. A cool down and then we head into the weekend with the Super Bowl coming up on Sunday.

I’m sure many of you are already thinking about what you’re going to be doing for the weekend. Well actually looks like for now, this is 7 days out so timing can change. For now, it looks like we could have a front coming in on Sunday, which means if you like to enjoy may be watching the super bowl outdoors, it might be a little cold for doing that. Or if you’re grilling or something like that, keep in mind it could be cold as it looks right now.