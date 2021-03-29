Houston Weather – 7-Day Forecast

HOUSTON (CW39) Pretty cold start this morning. We’re in the upper 40’s in many spots, but that changes throughout the day.

The weather has been quite busy lately over various parts of the country. This is severe weather season and there may be more storms to come this week.

But as far as we’re concerned we’ve got a nice day tin store for us today. However if you’re heading out the next few hours, you’re going to want your jacket it is a chilly start this morning. We’ve got temperatures in the 40’s but a nice sunny day today with low humidity. By the afternoon, we’ll find some temps getting up into the 70’s so it will turn out to be a nice day.

In our our weather headlines right now we’ve got a sunny and nice day for today.

Things will start changing over the next couple of days. That moisture is going to start building right back in tonight. So we’ll see some clouds returning maybe a little drizzle.

Tonight a few showers by tomorrow and then our next cold front arrives on Wednesday. So that will once again change things up for us.

The 24 hour temperature change so looking at temperatures now compared to 6:00am on our Sunday. It is feeling way different out there, 25 or so degrees colder. Conroe right now is at 39 degrees. We’ve got mid and upper 40’s around much of the Houston area right now and then you get down towards Galveston and that’s the kind of place to be this morning where it’s 60 degrees right now.

So a huge temperature spread depending on exactly where you’re watching from this morning.

A look at where we’re headed today though as we’ve got temperatures going into the 70’s in fact mid 70’s for highs with that sunshine. It’s going to be a really nice day for today.