HOUSTON (CW39) On Wednesday the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its plans for key events held during its weeklong celebration leading up to the 90th anniversary of the 2022 Rodeo, scheduled February 28th - March 22nd.

2022 SCHEDULE OF PRE-RODEO EVENTS:Rodeo Roundup & Go Texan Day: Friday, Feb. 25, 2022Traditionally held on Tuesday, Rodeo Roundup has been moved to Friday to celebrate Go Texan Day. All Houstonians are invited to attend this free event in downtown Houston, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Houston City Hall in Hermann Square. Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Go Texan Day proclamation will kick off the event, followed by free chopped barbecue sandwiches provided by the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Committee. Enjoy live music, take your photo atop a Texas Longhorn steer and visit with Rodeo volunteers representing the more than 100 committees to learn more about this annual Houston tradition. Go Texan Day, the city-wide celebration of Western heritage, will also be held Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. As the unofficial kickoff of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, everyone in the Houston community is encouraged to wear their best Western attire.